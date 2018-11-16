Nuggets hire former WNBA star Sue Bird to prestigious position

The Nuggets continue to make the right moves as it relates to both their roster and organizational structure, and they made another one on Friday.

The Denver Nuggets have added current WNBA Champion Sue Bird to their front office staff as Basketball Operation Associate, President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly announced today.

“We are very excited to have Sue join our organization,” said Connelly. “Her resume certainly speaks for itself and as a still active player she will offer an extremely unique perspective.”

Bird was known for her high basketball IQ, and was one of the WNBA’s smartest players, which is why she was so savvy with the basketball, and hooked her teammates up for plenty of buckets. She averaged 12.1 points and 5.6 assists during the course of her career, and helped the Storm win a title this past season.