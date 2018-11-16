The HOVG Podcast: Brian Kenny

By: The Hall of Very Good | November 16, 2018

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Brian Kenny.

The MLB Network host returns to talk to the boys about the sudden popularity of bullpenning, previews the off season whereabouts of both Manny Machado and Bryce Harper, gives his Hall of Fame picks and explains why he thinks Orel Hershiser deserves a spot in Cooperstown.

Oh…Brian also conveniently blames Lou for any perceived failings Mike Trout might have.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

BRIAN’S BOOK:

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel.