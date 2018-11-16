MMA Manifesto

The Livest Dog at UFC Buenos Aires: Darren Elkins

Mar 4, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Darren Elkins (blue gloves) reacts after submitting Mirsad Bektic (not pictured) during their bout at UFC 209 at T-Mobile Arena. Elkins won via third round TKO. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

 

Name: Darren Elkins

Opponent: Ricardo Lamas

Odds: +175 (bet $100 to win $175)

Ricardo Lamas is known to have a pretty solid wrestling base that he uses mostly to keep on his feet. However, at 36 years old age, that wrestling defense has waned a bit. The proof is in his last fight with Mirsad Bektic, who has a similar style to Elkins. The wrestle-boxer Bektic was able to drag Lamas down to the ground twice, dropping Lamas’s takedown defense to a mere 47% in his UFC career.

After watching that happen in his last fight, it’s reasonable to think that Elkins could probably do the same, and at +175 (editor’s note: it was +225 when Dan wrote this article), why not give him a play?


Darren Elkins vs Ricardo Lamas odds - BestFightOdds

 

2018 Totals

Record: 15-16
Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $795
Return on Investment: 26%

 

MMA Manifesto

