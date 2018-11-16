UFC Fight Night: Magny vs. Ponzinibbio Picks

Welterweight Bout: Neil Magny (21-6) vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio (26-3)

Nolan Howell: Magny is able to use his range as a striker and that could play out well, but he really isn’t aggressive enough to counter the pressure of Ponzinibbio. Fighting off his back foot and not able to keep distance with his jab or kicks, it will be hard for Magny to stop Ponzinibbio from coming forward. Magny’s best bet would be to let Ponzinibbio tire himself out with that gameplan, clinching and fighting on the cage until he is able to use his reach and accurate striking to cruise. While Ponzinibbio is the more dynamic fighter of the two and the favorite on the books, give me Magny to wait it out and find a way to win. Neil Magny by unanimous decision.

Featherweight Bout: Darren Elkins (24-6) vs. Ricardo Lamas (18-7)

Nolan: Elkins doesn’t really have the finishing power to trouble a chinny, aging Lamas and Lamas will likely still be the more skilled fighter here overall. Elkins has a wrestling advantage over Lamas to lean on, but Lamas is the more dangerous submission grappler of the two. Barring Elkins being able to exploit that, and he very well could given how off-and-on Lamas’s wrestling can be, it is hard to see how he takes this. Ricardo Lamas by unanimous decision.

Light Heavyweight Bout: Johnny Walker (14-3) vs. Khalil Roundtree (7-2)

Nolan: Walker might have a more polished game of the two, but Rountree seems to be putting it all together and finding just the right time to rush for a big strike. Rountree seems to be the safer bet here with the winning streak he is on currently. Khalil Rountree by first-round TKO.

Middleweight Bout: Cezar Ferreira (13-6) vs. Ian Heinisch (11-1)

Nolan: Ferreira has done better going back to his powerful grappling game and Heinisch is a late-replacement opponent that will likely be looking for an early knockout. Ferreira gets him grounded and works him over until he finds the submission. Cezar Ferreria by second-round submission.

Bantamweight Bout: Guido Cannetti (8-3) vs. Marlon Vera (11-5-1)

Nolan: Cannetti seems to struggle defensively on the ground and Vera has picked up more than half of his wins with submissions. Vera is the younger and taller fighter, putting together a bit of power in his striking, and Cannetti might be nearing his twilight in a weight class that values speed and athleticism. Marlon Vera by first-round submission.

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Cynthia Calvillo (6-1) vs. Poliana Botelho (7-1)

Nolan: Calvillo looked really out of it on the scales when she missed weight and it is frankly disgusting that this fight is even going on. Under normal circumstances, Calvillo might have been able to do something with a grappling advantage, but look for Botelho to blitz early here. Poliana Botelho by first-round TKO.