UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Light Heavyweights: Nov 16/18

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Light Heavyweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Daniel Cormier
|688
|2
|NR
|2
|Jon Jones
|514
|3
|4
|4
|Anthony Smith
|179
|4
|2
|Antonio Rogerio Nogueira
|176
|5
|3
|11
|Ovince Saint Preux
|151.5
|6
|5
|12
|Glover Teixeira
|149
|7
|NR
|3
|Alexander Gustafsson
|139.5
|8
|6
|Thiago Santos
|134.5
|9
|7
|6
|Ilir Latifi
|130.5
|10
|8
|14
|Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua
|124
|11
|10
|8
|Jimi Manuwa
|115
|12
|11
|5
|Jan Blachowicz
|111
|13
|16
|9
|Dominick Reyes
|110
|14
|14
|13
|Misha Cirkunov
|109.5
|15
|9
|7
|Volkan Oezdemir
|108
|16
|12
|16
|Nikita Krylov
|101
|17
|13
|Sam Alvey
|94.5
|18
|15
|10
|Corey Anderson
|91.5
|19
|17
|Ion Cutelaba
|66
|20
|18
|Eryk Anders
|65.5
|21
|19
|Khalil Rountree Jr
|56.5
|22
|20
|Gadzhimurad Antigulov
|54.5
|23
|21
|Paul Craig
|53
|24
|22
|15
|Tyson Pedro
|49.5
|25
|23
|Aleksandar Rakic
|48
|26
|24
|Ed Herman
|38.5
|27
|25
|Gian Villante
|35
|28
|26
|Luis Henrique
|32.5
|29
|27
|Justin Ledet
|28
|30
|28
|Jake Collier
|27
|31
|30
|Darko Stosic
|25
|32
|31
|Gokhan Saki
|22.5
|33
|33
|Devin Clark
|16
|34
|32
|Patrick Cummins
|14.5
|35
|34
|Magomed Ankalaev
|10
|36
|35
|Adam Milstead
|9
|37
|36
|Ryan Spann
|5
|38
|37
|Marcin Prachnio
|0
|38
|37
|Mike Rodriguez
|0
|38
|37
|Saparbek Safarov
|0
Check back Monday for our middleweight rankings
