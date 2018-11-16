Watch: DeMar DeRozan pulls off amazing 360 layup during game

Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan successfully converted on a layup that required one of the highest degrees of difficulty you’ll ever see.

Layups tend to be fairly easy for players, even if they need to change hands or use a bit of hesitation at some point. But DeRozan attempted a highlight-reel layup that you’ll want to see if you haven’t already.

DeRozan drove the lane on the play, and was met by Danilo Gallinari, who challenged his shot at the rim. That didn’t deter DeRozan, though, as he did a 360 spin around Gallinari in the air, then laid the ball up and in.

That seemed like a lot of work for a layup, but it was certainly fun to watch.