Watch: Derek Jeter, wife Hannah party in Miami to celebrate Marlins new logo

It’s been a big week for the Miami Marlins, as the team revealed a new logo and new uniforms. Not only that, they also removed the horrendous home run sculpture in the outfield at Marlins Park. It’s clear that the new ownership group, led by Derek Jeter, is making its presence felt.

As such, there’s a lot to celebrate, and that’s exactly what Jeter and Co. did on Thursday night. Jeter and his beautiful wife, Hannah, who is pregnant, hit up Bar Bevy in Miami to party it up. Here are some highlights.

#Marlins CEO Derek Jeter wearing the new logo pin on his lapel (alongside his wife Hannah Jeter) #OurColores pic.twitter.com/TjYnapdKnr — Chris Fischer NBC6 (@FischerNBC6) November 16, 2018

Derek Jeter on the Marlins new logo. pic.twitter.com/hz3rdBOru0 — Will Manso (@WillMansoWPLG) November 16, 2018

Jeter was also celebrating being on the cover of Ocean Drive Magazine, as you can see by those gift bags.