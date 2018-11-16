Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday November 16

7:00am: Brave 18 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

7:00am: The Battle Muay Thai (YouTube)

4:00pm: Abu Dhabi Grand Slam World Tour: Rio de Janeiro (FREE EliteBoxing.tv/FloGrappling)

5:00pm: UFC Fight Night Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)

5:00pm: 2018 World of Wrestling Kickoff Classic (FloWrestling)

6:30pm: Top Rank on ESPN Prelims (ESPN+)

6:30pm: Bellator 209 Prelims (Bellator.com/DAZN)

7:00pm: Cornell vs. Binghamton (ESPN3)

7:00pm: Lehigh vs. Michigan (FloWrestling)

8:00pm: Invicta Fighting Championship 32 (UFC Fight Pass)

8:00pm: Princeton vs. Iowa (FloWrestling)

8:30pm: Ring of Combat 66 (FloCombat)

9:00pm: Maurice Hooker vs. Alex Saucedo/Egidijus Kavaliauskas vs. Roberto Arriaza (ESPN)

9:00pm: Bellator 209 (Paramount Network/DAZN)

9:00pm: Nebraska vs. Michigan (BigTen Network)

9:00pm: Havoc MMA 13 ($16.99 Fite.tv)

9:35pm: Jaron Ennis vs. Raymond Serrano/Arnold Khegai vs. Jorge Diaz (Showtime)

10:00pm: Legacy Fighting Alliance 54 (AXS)

10:00pm: Fresno State vs. North Dakota State (FloWrestling)

11:35pm: Jonathan Gonzalez vs. Juan Alejo/Christian Camacho vs. Isaac Cerda (Telemundo)

Saturday November 17

6:00am: OneFC: Warrior’s Dream Prelims (Facebook)

8:00am: M-1 Challenge 99 Prelims (FREE Fite.tv)

8:30am: OneFC: Warrior’s Dream (OneFC App)

9:00am: 2018 World of Wrestling Kickoff Classic (FloWrestling)

10:00am: 2018 Doug Parker Invitational (FloWrestling)

10:30am: Warrior Fight 5 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

11:00am: 2018 Lindenwood Open (FloWrestling)

11:00am: King of Kings Hero’s World Series (FightBox)

11:30am: M-1 Challenge 99 ($7.99 Fite.tv)

12:00pm: Ring Of Fire 10 ($9.99 Fite.tv)

12:00pm: Battle Arena ($14.99 Fite.tv)

12:05pm: West Virginia vs. Cornell (ESPN+)

12:30pm: Enfusion Live 74 ($11.32 EnfusionLive.com)

2:00pm: Hard Fighting Championship ($9.99 Fite.tv)

2:00pm: Shock N’Awe 28 ($9.99 Fite.tv)

4:00pm: Cage Warriors 99 (UFC Fight Pass)

4:00pm: Abu Dhabi Grand Slam World Tour: Rio de Janeiro (FREE EliteBoxing.tv/FloGrappling)

6:00pm: Jarrell Miller vs. Bogdan Dinu/Claressa Shields vs. Hannah Rankin (DAZN)

6:30pm: UFC Fight Night: Magny vs. Ponzinibbio Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

7:00pm: Pyramid Fights 9 ($19.99 Fite.tv)

7:30pm: Premier MMA Championship 10 ($19.99 Fite.tv)

7:30pm: South Dakota State vs. Oklahoma State (FloWrestling)

8:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Magny vs. Ponzinibbio Prelims (Fox Sports 1)

8:00pm: V3 Fights 71 (FloCombat)

8:30pm: Edmonton Combat League 4 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

8:30pm: Fight To Win Pro 94 (FloGrappling)

9:00pm: Combate Americas 26 (DAZN)

10:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Magny vs. Ponzinibbio (Fox Sports 1)

Sunday November 18

12:00am: Shootboxing S-Cup 65kg Tournament (Shootboxing.org)

1:00am: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)

7:20am: MAX Muay Thai (YouTube)

10:00am: 2018 Keystone Classic (ESPN+)

1:00pm: Wisconsin vs. Princeton (FloWrestling)

1:00pm: West Virginia vs. Northern Iowa (FloWrestling)

3:00pm: Utah Valley vs. Wisconsin (FloWrestling)

3:00pm: Virginia Tech vs. Northwestern (FloWrestling)

4:00pm: Abu Dhabi Grand Slam World Tour: Rio de Janeiro (FREE EliteBoxing.tv/FloGrappling)

4:00pm: Wyoming vs. Nebraska (FloWrestling)

5:00pm: Oklahoma State vs. Minnesota (FloWrestling)

Top-10 Viewing Options: A man who’s going to delightfully watch his college football team’s national championship hopes dashed by Syracuse of all teams, attempts to self-medicate after the fact via fighting screens.

1. Maurice Hooker vs. Alex Saucedo/Egidijus Kavaliauskas vs. Roberto Arriaza: This is a damned-fine double-feature, and ESPN seldom has those.

2. UFC Fight Night: Magny vs. Ponzinibbio: The UFC debuts in Argentina with a (checks card) MMA card. It certainly is.

3. Bellator 209: Much better card than the UFC, but drops a spot for not being live.

4. OneFC: Warrior’s Dream: It’s been too long since I’ve had Nieky Holzken in my life.

5. Jarrell Miller vs. Bogdan Dinu/Claressa Shields vs. Hannah Rankin: Not very top-heavy, but a deep-as-hell card, even though it involves Brandon Rios continuing to fight 😦

6. Invicta Fighting Championship 32: In the biggest surprise of the weekend, most of the fighters made weight!

7. Legacy Fighting Alliance 54: We’re about due for a Twitter trending random LFA knockout. It’s been about time.

8. Fight To Win Pro 94: Consistency, thy name is F2W.

9. Nebraska vs. Wisconsin: It’s wrestling season, folks! Usher in the roots of sport by watching some B1G TEN beef.

10. Cage Warriors 99: A flyweight title fight headlines, so hopefully the division stays alive in the UFC long enough for the winner to get to.

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. FFC Lightweight Championship: Samo Petje (c) (35-6-1) vs. Bruno Gazani (60-6) [Final Fight Championship 36]

4. Flyweight Super Series Bout: Lerdsila Phuket Top Team (187-31-5) vs. Sok Thy (221-36-12) [OneFC: Warrior’s Dream]

3. Featherweight Super Series Bout: Brown Pinas (25-9-1) vs. Yohann Fairtex Drai (42-7) [OneFC: Warrior’s Dream]

2. 65kg Tournament [Shootboxing S-Cup 65kg World Cup]

1. 78kg Super Series Bout: Cosmo Alexandre (69-18) vs. Nieky Holzken (90-14) [OneFC: Warrior’s Dream]

BOXING

5. Flyweight Bout: Josue Morales (8-7-3) vs. Nico Hernandez (5-0) [Matchroom Boxing on DAZN]

4. Heavyweight Bout: Bogdan Danu (18-0) vs. Jarrell Miller (22-0-1) [Matchroom Boxing on DAZN]

3. Welterweight Bout: Egidijus Kavaliauskas (20-0) vs. Roberto Arriaza (17-0) [Top Rank on ESPN]

2. IBF/WBA/Vacant WBC World Female Middleweight Championships: Claressa Shields (c) (6-0) vs. Hannah Rankin (5-2) [Matchroom Boxing on DAZN]

1. WBO World Junior Welterweight Championship: Maurice Hooker (c) (24-0-3) vs. Alex Saucedo (28-0) [Top Rank on ESPN]

MMA

5. Vacant OneFC Welterweight Championship: Tyler McGuire (11-0) vs. Zebaztian Kadestam (10-4) [OneFC: Warrior’s Dream]

4. Featherweight Bout: Darren Elkins (24-6) vs. Ricardo Lamas (18-7) [UFC Fight Night: Magny vs. Ponzinibbio]

3. Light Heavyweight Bout: Phil Davis (19-4) vs. Vadim Nemkov (9-2) [Bellator 209]

2. Welterweight Bout: Neil Magny (21-6) vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio (26-3) [UFC Fight Night: Magny vs. Ponzinibbio]

1. Bellator Featherweight Championship: Patricio Freire (c) (27-4) vs. Emmanuel Rodriguez (17-3) [Bellator 209]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. 165lb Bout: #2 Evan Wick (WIS) vs. #9 Isaiah White (NEB) [Nebraska vs. Wisconsin]

4. 174lb Bout: #3 Myles Amine (MICH) vs. #7 Jordan Kutler [Lehigh vs. Michigan]

3. 133lb Bout: #1 Seth Gross (SDSU) vs. #9 Daton Fix [OKSU] [South Dakota State vs. Oklahoma State]

2. 133lb Bout: #2 Stevan Micic (MICH) vs. #7 Scott Parker (LEH) [Lehigh vs. Michigan]

1. 220lb Black Belt No-Gi Bout: Tim Spriggs vs. Yuri Simoes [Fight To Win Pro 94]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: Back on the winning side of things, folks! My kids might get more than homemade coupons this year!

Best Fight of the Weekend: Neil Magny vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Mizuki Inoue vs. Viviane Pereira

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Claressa Shields over Hannah Rankin

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: Matchroom Boxing on DAZN

Upset of the Week: Darren Elkins over Ricardo Lamas

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Cosmo Alexandre vs. Nieky Holzken