ESPN reporter Laura Rutledge gets run over by Georgia, UMass players (Video)

Being a reporter is a more difficult job than many perceive it to be, as viewers who tuned into Saturday’s UMass-Georgia game found out.

ESPN reporter Laura Rutledge was doing a live shot during the action, when a UMass and a Georgia player came flying in her direction. Her back was turned, though, and she couldn’t see what was going on behind her.

That was unfortunate, as the two players crashed into Rutledge, knocking her down.

Luckily, Rutledge appeared to be OK afterward, and as you can see by the video clip, she did take the unfortunate mishap in stride, because she’s awesome.

