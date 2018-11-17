Look: Andrew Luck's stunning brunette girlfriend Nicole Pechanec completes power couple

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is the frontrunner for the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year Award, and if he keeps up his strong play in the team’s final seven games, he’ll likely win the award.

This was initially believed to be a recovery season for Luck, in the wake of the major shoulder surgery he underwent in January 2017. Luck’s arm strength appears to be back, as does his confidence, which is probably the most important.

Luck has thrown 26 touchdowns and only nine interceptions so far this season, which is great for a signal-caller coming back from a major surgery, having missed all of 2017. Not only that, he’s winning off the field as well. Luck has been dating NBC Sports producer Nicole Pechanec since the two attended Stanford, and they’re still going strong. Check out some photos of the stunning sports power couple.