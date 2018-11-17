Look: Mariah Carey hangs out with Colin Kaepernick to support him, gets blasted on Instagram

Social media can be a cruel place for outspoken celebrities that use the platform to voice their opinions — especially when politics and social issues are involved.

Pop legend Mariah Carey learned that lesson on Saturday, when she hung out with former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Carey also snapped a photo with Kaep, and posted it on Instagram, to show her support for him, as you can see below.

“Such an honor to meet @kaepernick7 today!” the caption read.

The comments were absolutely ruthless.

The MAGA stans are MAD LMFAOO pic.twitter.com/kOmiB2Mxhy — 🌸 (@MimiDahlings) November 17, 2018

Yikes.