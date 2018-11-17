Look: Matt Ryan's beautiful wife Sarah shows off stunning smile

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan was a few plays away from being a Super Bowl champion, but it just wasn’t to be.

Ryan played good enough to win in the game, but the playcalling — specifically abandoning the run — in the second half of Super Bowl LI allowed the Patriots to pull off a 25-point comeback and win in overtime.

And while Ryan doesn’t get mentioned in the elite quarterback discussion, such as Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady and Drew Brees, he’s still been a very good signal-caller since entering the league in 2008.

Not only that, he also has a beautiful wife and family, which is what really matters. He’s been married to his wife, Sarah, since 2011. Together, they have two boys. Sarah is known for her beautiful eyes and smile, which you can see in these photos below.