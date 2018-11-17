Look: Notre Dame's pinstripe-laden, Yankees-themed uniforms for Syracuse game are—interesting

Notre Dame had arguably its biggest game to date this season on Saturday, in a showdown with 12th-ranked Syracuse. It was the Fighting Irish’ most difficult remaining hurdle in their quest to attain a College Football Playoff berth.

As such, the game was played at Yankee Stadium, which made it even more epic, playing on the big stage.

On the subject of being epic, Notre Dame’s uniforms for the game were…not that. They were Yankees-themed, with pinstripes on the shoulders and pants. This look had absolutely nothing to do with Notre Dame’s history. There wasn’t even really any gold in them.

The Notre Dame Yankees or the New York Fighting Irish? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/xh59qIeMP2 — ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) November 17, 2018

Understand the idea on the Yankee Stadium Fighting Irish jerseys, but top brass at Notre Dame should have vetoed these. pic.twitter.com/X8zCuutHFm — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 17, 2018

TIL what happens when you combine Notre Dame 🏈 and the Yankees 👀 (via @NDFootball) pic.twitter.com/3tWnyjYp3f — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 16, 2018

We were looking for gold, and got next to none, aside from the circle around the logo. These uniforms were a fail. They looked cool, just not for Notre Dame.