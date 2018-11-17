Look: TY Hilton's wife is the family's MVP

Colts receiver TY Hilton is one of the fastest receivers in the NFL. There are very few cornerbacks in the league that can keep up with him running a go-route, when he’s healthy.

Hilton has elite straight-line speed, and he has pretty good hands, too. It’s rare that he drops a pass, and his reliability is part of why he’s been Andrew Luck’s favorite receiver over the years.

He has a pretty great home life as well. TY is married to his wife, Shantrell, and they have two children — Eugene and Eugenia. Here are some photos of them.