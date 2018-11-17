Twins

Rhett Bollinger thinks Joe Mauer will be a HOFer

Rhett Bollinger thinks Joe Mauer will be a HOFer

Twins

Rhett Bollinger thinks Joe Mauer will be a HOFer

Also, Twins Target writer Ryan Henning says that he can’t think of a good reason to keep Mauer out of the Hall of Fame.

, , Twins

Black Friday Deals

The Best Black Friday Deals - Click Here!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

4hr

Chargers 4hr ago

In less than 7 days, the Chargers…beat the Radiers, lost Perryman for the year, saw Bosa practice, had another December game (…)

More Twins
Home