Rhett Bollinger thinks Joe Mauer will be a HOFer

Also, Twins Target writer Ryan Henning says that he can’t think of a good reason to keep Mauer out of the Hall of Fame.
More Sports
Celtics 1hr ago
Recap: Jazz thoroughly disrupt Celtics' tempo in a grim Cs loss
In a Nutshell: Second game of a back to back or not, the Boston Celtics wanted this win, in no small part due to the Utah (…)
Gambling 1hr ago
Best NFL Spread Picks - Week 11
Perhaps the most surprising trend in the NFL would be the AFC South, with the rising Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans taking the (…)
NCAA 1hr ago
ESPN reporter Laura Rutledge gets run over by Georgia, UMass players (Video)
Being a reporter is a more difficult job than many perceive it to be, as viewers who tuned into Saturday’s UMass-Georgia game found (…)
Updates 2hr ago
Your Daily Cartoon: How NFL games impact Thanksgiving plans
Thanksgiving Day is just around the corner, and everyone has been working hard to prepare for the festive holiday. Turkeys are being (…)
NBA 2hr ago
Were the Warriors right in suspending Draymond Green?
Earlier this week, the Warriors suspended Draymond Green for his comments to Kevin Durant. Were they right in suspending him, or did (…)
NHL 3hr ago
Sabres Stay Patient and Rally to Defeat the Wild 3-2
There was a time where it was a game against the Buffalo Sabres that was the opportunity for the Minnesota Wild to turn its fortunes (…)
NBA 3hr ago
Pelicans Post Game Report #272 PELS VS T-Wolves/Knicks Recaps & More
Big Q breaks down The Pelicans match ups against the T-Wolves & Knicks Plus Preview of Pels VS Nuggets & More.. Please (…)
Chargers 4hr ago
Justify The Hype
In less than 7 days, the Chargers…beat the Radiers, lost Perryman for the year, saw Bosa practice, had another December game (…)
Mets 5hr ago
Jeff Wilpon Expects New York Mets To Have 'Aggressive' Offseason
The New York Mets have made a big deal about how they expect to contend in 2019, but there hasn’t been a ton of specifics (…)
Featured 6hr ago
Watch: Dwight Howard heckled by fan while taking practice shots after game
Wizards fans still haven’t fully embraced Dwight Howard, it seems. Howard missed the start of the season with a buttocks injury, (…)
Comments