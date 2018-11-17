NHL

Watch: Tampa Bay Lightning Forward Brayden Point Nets Natural Hat Trick

Brayden Point ends the first period with a goal and notches two quick ones to start the second, collecting his first NHL hat trick in 91 seconds.

