The Lighter Side of the NFL

Week 11 of the NFL is upon us and as we get closer to the end of the season, the stakes are getting higher for teams in playoff contention. Online NFL betting is at an all-time high as fans get swept up in the weekly competition. While Sunday will prove to be a battle, as always, this week provided some comic relief for NFL fans.

Heinz Makes an Offer to Patrick Mahomes

Earlier this week, Patrick Mahomes came out and admitted that he likes to put ketchup on both his steak, as well as macaroni and cheese.

In response, Heinz posted a tweet on Thursday — offering Mahomes ketchup for life. All Mahomes has to do is throw 57 touchdowns this season. Heinz has 57 varieties, so they’re looking for 57 touchdowns.

Hey @patrickmahomes5, you give us 57 touchdowns, we’ll give you Heinz on your steak for life. https://t.co/UeZdmMZUnv — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) November 15, 2018

Aaron Rodgers Opens Up about Danica Patrick

Rodgers and Patrick have been dating for roughly a year now, after the Packers quarterback broke it off with actress Olivia Munn. It wasn’t easy to land Patrick, though, as Rodgers recently shared a funny story about how he first courted her. Apparently, he landed a first date with Patrick by quoting the hit movie “Dumb and Dumber.” Here’s what Patrick told TMZ Sports

“He was at the bar, puttin’ out the vibe – ‘Dumb and Dumber,’ you know?” the retired NASCAR driver said. “And, I remember he was doing movie lines. And, people that love movie lines, love movie lines. So, I think we had a dialogue in movie lines, and I was like, ‘This guy is really funny.'”

Ezekiel Elliot Goes to the Barbershop

The Cowboys running back has been known for his signature afro, but he’s now going in another direction, as a recent photo shows him getting a new hair cut. Check out Elliott’s new look, which consists of braids and a fresh skin fade on both sides of his head.

his barber CAN fade some hair! pic.twitter.com/dDf6hjYGHe — Momma, Mom & Mommy (@itz_mizdee) November 14, 2018

The haircut was nice, as was the custom barber cape Zeke was rocking, with his number and the Cowboys star on it.