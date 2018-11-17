Watch: Angry Urban Meyer throws headset in disgust after fourth-down fail

It was believed that Ohio State had a cake walk in Saturday’s game against Maryland. They were laying 14 points on the road, after all.

But the matchup on the field was anything but.

OSU trailed multiple times during the game, and it took a late touchdown drive with under a minute remaining to even force overtime. Maryland later had a chance to win it, but their two-point conversion attempt failed.

At one point in the fourth quarter, the Buckeyes went for it on fourth down, but were stuffed by the Terps, resulting in a turnover on downs. Meyer was not happy about it, and he threw his headset in disgust to voice his displeasure.