Watch: Dwight Howard heckled by fan while taking practice shots after game

Wizards fans still haven’t fully embraced Dwight Howard, it seems.

Howard missed the start of the season with a buttocks injury, and he’s still yet to make his presence felt consistently on his new squad. The journeyman center did finally have a dominant performance in Friday’s game against the Nets, with 25 points and 17 rebounds.

He didn’t stop putting in work after that impressive stat line, though, as he took to the court after the game to get some practice shots up from the free-throw line. A fan was actually heard heckling him at one point, which was a bit odd, as the game was long over.

“Brick!” the fan yelled.

At 10 pm, Dwight Howard is alone on the court getting up shots. pic.twitter.com/9uyzBBQ0Qz — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) November 17, 2018

Hanging around after a game ends to heckle a player on the home team is a curious decision, but that’s what the fan apparently elected to do.