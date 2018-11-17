Watch: Markelle Fultz's free-throw shooting form has somehow gotten worse

It’s hard to believe Sixers point guard Markelle Fultz was the first overall pick in last year’s draft, given that he really doesn’t even know how to shoot the ball properly.

Fultz fired famed shooting coach Drew Hanlen earlier in the week, and yet his free-throw shooting form seems to have devolved. He was seen at the line during Friday’s game against the Jazz, and he utilized quite an unorthodox style.

He kind of flipped the ball back and forth between his hands a few times, before finally hoisting it above his head and flinging it toward the basket.

The latest from Markelle Fultz at the FT line: pic.twitter.com/OJZPKEfvf1 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 17, 2018

How did the Sixers draft this guy with the No. 1 overall pick? Didn’t they bring him in for a private workout? Or did they just pick his name out of a hat? He literally cannot shoot.