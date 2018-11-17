Barry Melrose Rocks

William Nylander (or his fans) are absolutely unsettling

Jan 31, 2018; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander (29) jumps in celebration on defenceman Travis Dermott (23, obscured) after Dermott scored his first career NHL goal against New York Islanders i the second period at Air Canada Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

William Nylander is still unsigned by the Maple Leafs, and is more than likely to be traded before too much longer (the Ducks seem like a good possibility). For the benefit of any team who may be interested, here is a supercut of Nylander laughing, put together by a fan/stalker. I don’t know why this exists, why Nylander’s bro laugh is so completely soulless, or whether or not Victor Loov is actually Paul Dano.

One way or another, the fact that this video exists makes me uncomfortable, but the fact that there is a Swedish forward with something slightly off about them back in the NHL makes everrything seem right.

