William Nylander (or his fans) are absolutely unsettling

William Nylander is still unsigned by the Maple Leafs, and is more than likely to be traded before too much longer (the Ducks seem like a good possibility). For the benefit of any team who may be interested, here is a supercut of Nylander laughing, put together by a fan/stalker. I don’t know why this exists, why Nylander’s bro laugh is so completely soulless, or whether or not Victor Loov is actually Paul Dano.

One way or another, the fact that this video exists makes me uncomfortable, but the fact that there is a Swedish forward with something slightly off about them back in the NHL makes everrything seem right.