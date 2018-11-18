Current WWE 'SmackDown Live' Star Teases A Return To NXT

With the NXT TakeOver: War Games event in the books, many fans are giving opinions that are very repetitive to other TakeOver events. These opinions generate around the feeling that TakeOver events are better than the main roster pay-per-views that follow.

Another major criticism of fans regarding the current product revolves around the improper booking of NXT call-ups over the past few years. While names such as Kevin Owens, Sasha Banks, Carmella, Elias, Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss have experienced much success on the main roster, names such as Apollo Crews, Mojo Rawley, Bobby Roode, Chad Gable, Andrade “Cien” Almas, Sanity, No Way Jose, The Ascension, and Asuka are currently in disappointing positions regarding their main roster status.

First the series of attacks & brilliant, wince-inducing HIAC match with Jeff Hardy and now turning Tye Dillinger from the Perfect 10 to the Painful 9… This is the most engaged I’ve been with Randy Orton in a decade! Nice attention to detail, loving it. pic.twitter.com/3YANl3xUG6 — Gorilla Position (@WWEGP) October 3, 2018

Another one of these names includes Tye Dillinger. While Dillinger did not experience a favorable win-loss record in NXT, he was still one of the most popular names on the roster. However, when he went to the main roster following enormous fan reaction from his Royal Rumble #10 entry, his SmackDown Live tenure has much to be desired.

Following WrestleMania, WWE does the Superstar Shake-Up to move Raw and SmackDown Live superstars and commence new feuds. Recently, a fan asked Dillinger about his brand preference come the Shake-Up, and he surprisingly teased possibly going back to NXT.

Going back to NXT has actually helped a few names to become more over than they were. Tyson Kidd became one of the top names of the brand and came close to winning the NXT Championship during his feud with Neville.

Zack Ryder, who after winning the United States Championship, fell into obscurity for a large portion of his career following this achievement. However, he went to NXT and teamed with Mojo Rawley as the Hype Bros, and this gave him enough momentum to come back to the main roster and win the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 32.

Since Dillinger is often left in the cold when it comes to main roster storylines, a move to NXT could very well help his career.