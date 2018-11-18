First Title Match Officially Announced For 'WWE TLC' PPV

The 2018 WWE Survivor Series PPV, which once again pitted Raw and Smackdown against each other in brand warfare, featured an excellent Champion vs Champion match with Seth Rollins representing Raw against Shinsuke Nakamura representing Smackdown. The Kingslayer was able to pick up the win for his brand after a lengthy battle against The United States Champion.

Following his match at Survivor Series, Seth Rollins appeared in a backstage interview segment and talked his hard fought victory against Nakamura. It was also announced that in one month’s time, at WWE TLC, Rollins will defend his Intercontinental Title against his former Shield partner Dean Ambrose. The title match is the first officially announced bout for the PPV.

Last month, we reported that The SAP Center in San Jose, the site of WWE TLC, has been advertising Rollins vs Ambrose at the PPV, and is also advertising the following two matches:

WWE Raw Women’s Title Match:

-Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Nia Jax

-Braun Strowman vs. Drew McIntyre

The Women’s Match and the match featuring McIntyre vs Strowman have yet to be announced, but it appears likely that at least the Women’s match will be taking place. With Nia Jax winning the battle royal match at WWE Evolution, Jax earned the right to challenge Rousey for the Women’s Title, and the bout could be coming at TLC, taking place on December 16th.

It’s worth noting that no stipulation was added to the Seth Rollins vs Dean Ambrose match, meaning as of now the bout will not be contested as a Tables, Ladders and Chairs match, which is the match-type after which the PPV event is named. As for other title matches which could headline TLC, we reported recently that there are currently no plans for Brock Lesnar to appear at the PPV, meaning the Universal Title will likely not be defended at the event.