LeBron James weighs in on Carmelo Anthony signing with Lakers rumors

Carmelo Anthony will soon be waived by the Rockets, which will give him the option to sign with any team that he chooses.

It’s unclear which teams will really be interested in Melo, as the Warriors have already denied having any interest in him.

But the Lakers remain the top potential landing spot. The young team could use another veteran on its roster, especially one who can play on the wing. Most importantly, Melo can shoot, which is where the Lakers have struggled this season, and that’s important, as LeBron James needs players who can stretch the floor and shoot from the perimeter.

Not only that, Melo and James are banana boat buddies, so James would likely welcome finally getting one of his buddies on his new squad.

LeBron was asked about the possibility of the Lakers signing Anthony, but he didn’t really offer much, essentially saying it was up to the front office.

James is right — the Lakers don’t currently have a roster spot open, but they could easily rectify that issue by releasing a player. If the Lakers want to sign Anthony, they will. And we do believe it’ll happen in the near future — it just makes too much sense, and will also probably make James happy, which is important.