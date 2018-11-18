LFA 54 Event Highlights

More Sports
NCAA 10m ago
Dane Jackson Drops the Bomb
Mike McFeely had this on his Twitter feed this morning. UND assistant coach Dane Jackson slips up when he’s being interviewed by Katie (…)
NHL 15m ago
Brian Burke to Brad Marchand, "Stop Being a Clown"
Former Toronto Maples Leafs General Manger and Sportsnet hockey analyst, Brian Burke doesn’t pull any punches. Last night on To The (…)
MMA Manifesto 43m ago
UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Ponzinibbio Results
UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Ponzinibbio Nov 17, 2018 Estadio Mary Teran de Weiss (…)
Penguins 1hr ago
RECAP 18: This Party Sucks
Thanks for getting our hopes up, Patric. Even though the Penguins are still just 5 points back of 3rd place in the Metro with 2 games in (…)
Updates 4hr ago
Look: Stefon Diggs dating this busty stripper 'Danni the Dream'
Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs produced arguably the most entertaining (and clutch) play of the entire 2017 season against the Saints in the (…)
Updates 4hr ago
Look: Kirk Cousins beautiful wife Julie shows off stunning smile in these photos
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins received more guaranteed money than any player in NFL history has gotten during the offseason, as the team (…)
Clippers 5hr ago
Clippers show resiliency and defeat Nets 127-119
For the fourth game straight, the Clippers refused to accept defeat in a game where they could have easily given up. During their 4 game win (…)
Colts 9hr ago
Why The Colts Will Score More Than The Other Guys - Titans Edition
Hello, Colts fans. The key to football is to score more points than the other guys. I know this and you know this, but our (…)
Twins 12hr ago
Rhett Bollinger thinks Joe Mauer will be a HOFer
Also, Twins Target writer Ryan Henning says that he can’t think of a good reason to keep Mauer out of the Hall of Fame.
Comments