Look: Kirk Cousins beautiful wife Julie shows off stunning smile in these photos

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins received more guaranteed money than any player in NFL history has gotten during the offseason, as the team believed he’d be the guy to lead them to a Super Bowl — whereas Case Keenum came up one game short.

Cousins was signed to a three-year, $84 million deal, all of which was guaranteed. It was a lot of money to pay a quarterback who has yet to win a playoff game (0-2 career), but the Vikings took the risk anyway. He’s done fairly well in Minnesota thus far, and has shown great chemistry with receiver Adam Thielen, who is actually a sneaky MVP candidate, even though it’s unlikely that he’ll win the coveted award. Still, Cousins has helped elevate his play, whereas Keenum could not.

And he’s been winning off the field as well. He married Julie Hampton in 2014, and the two have one son, Cooper. Here are some photos of them.