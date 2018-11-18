Look: Mohamed Sanu pays tribute to Stan Lee with amazing cleats

Falcons receiver Mohamed Sanu showed some love for one of the biggest legends in comic-book history before Sunday’s game.

Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee passed away earlier in the week, at the age of 95. He lived a full life, accomplished much and was revered by many.

Sanu honored him by wearing a custom pair of cleats during pregame warmups with Lee’s face on them, and his life span on the sides. All in all, the piece of art was very well done.

Props to Sanu for taking some time to show some love for Lee, and also for the artist that created them.