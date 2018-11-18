Look: Stefon Diggs dating this busty stripper 'Danni the Dream'

Updates

Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs produced arguably the most entertaining (and clutch) play of the entire 2017 season against the Saints in the NFC Divisional Playoffs.

Diggs caught a pass from Case Keenum near the sideline, then juked Saints safety Marcus Williams, and took the ball to the house with no time remaining. The 61-yard, walkoff touchdown sent the Vikings to the NFC Championship game, and it was the biggest play of Diggs’ career to date.

That play put Diggs on the map, and it sure seemed to help him off the field as well. Diggs began dating stripper/dancer Danni the Dream, and according to Sports Gossip, the two got engaged back in July.

Here are some photos of Danni, for your viewing pleasure.

No life jacket..

If shit was at a 8 we like to make it 10..

Excuse my manners Sir..

Nice for… what 🤔

Sandra’s Rose 🥀

Own it…

#tbt 2015… been the 🐐

All da smoke..

