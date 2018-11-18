Oilers Gameday vs Vegas: Back to the Drawing Board, or Something.

The Oilers are back in action tonight as they host the Vegas Golden Knights. They played last night in Calgary, where they took an early lead but got suckered into some penalty trouble, forgot that the game was 3 periods, and lost 4-2.
Good thing it wasn’t a divisional game or anything.
Keys to the Game
Edmonton
- Shoot the puck more than the other team. That seems unreasonably simple, but last night it certainly wasn’t.
- Special teams (especially the penalty kill) are a big question mark because of some injuries, so staying out of the box is maybe the most important thing the Oilers need to do tonight.
Vegas
- Force the Oilers into the box (see above). For whatever reason, the Oilers seem unable to deal with roster adjustments, so forcing them to take penalties will be a big first step in beating them.
- Cam Talbot is back in net, so maybe play hard enough to chase him? I don’t know.
Players to Watch
Edmonton
- McDavid is always fun. The best is watching him take that first stride and then accelerate through it. Unreal.
- It’s been a while since Talbot has seen any action, so look for him to prove why he’s the starting goaltender.
Vegas
- Max Pacioretty is in Vegas now, and he hasn’t had the start he wanted, so look for him to have a big game because of course he will.
Projected Lineups
Edmonton
Drake Caggiula – Connor McDavid – Leon Draisaitl
Alex Chiasson – Ryan Nugent-Hopkins – Ty Rattie
Milan Lucic – Ryan
Strome Spooner – Cooper Marody
Jujhar Khaira – Kyle Brodziak – Zack Kassian
Oscar Klefbom – Adam Larsson
Darnell Nurse – Matt Benning
Kevin Gravel – Kris Russell
Cam Talbot
Vegas
Jonathan Marchessault – William Karlsson – Reilly Smith
Max Pacioretty – Cody Eakin – Alex Tuch
Tomas Nosek – Ryan Carpenter – Tomas Hyka
Will Carrier – Pierre-Edouard Bellemare – Ryan Reaves
Shea Theodore – Nate Schmidt
Colin Miller – Brayden McNabb
Deryk Engelland – Nick Holden
Marc-Andre Fleury
