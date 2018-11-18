Report: Josh Lewin Out of New York Mets' Radio Booth

The New York Mets will have a new radio home in 2019, but their play by play team won’t remain intact. Although long time play by play man Howie Rose is expected to return, his partner Josh Lewin will be replaced, Bob Raissman of the New York Daily News reports. Lewin, who has worked with Rose since 2013, confirmed the news with the following tweet.

The change was requested by WFAN’s Mark Chernoff, who will supervise the Mets’ radio broadcasts on WCBS 880 (WFAN’s sister station), and approved by the Mets. There is no word yet on who is being targeted to replace Lewin. Raissman also notes that the status of Wayne Randazzo, who served as the Mets’ pre and post game host on WOR while also serving as a fill in play by play guy, remains up in the air.