UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Ponzinibbio Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

The Bully lived up to his moniker last night in Buenos Aires, bloodying Darren Elkins and becoming the top paid fighter at UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Ponzinibbio.

Before we go any further, we should note that most international athletic commissions don’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 24 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Attendance: 10,245

Gate: N/A

Ricardo Lamas: $126,000 ($53,000 to show, $53,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Santiago Ponzinibbio: $107,000 ($26,000 to show, $26,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Neil Magny: $89,000 ($74,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Cynthia Calvillo: $77,800 ($41,000 to show, $41,000 win bonus, $8,200 fine for missing weight) $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Darren Elkins: $76,000 ($61,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Johnny Walker: $73,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Laureano Staropoli: $73,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Marlon Vera: $73,000 ($34,000 to show, $34,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Hector Aldana: $63,500 ($10,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Cezar Ferreira: $61,000 ($51,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Michel Prazeres: $58,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alexandre Pantoja: $36,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Nad Narimani: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Khalil Rountree Jr: $26,000 ($21,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Poliana Botelho: $25,700 ($14,000 to show, $8,200 from Calvillo for missing weight, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Ian Heinisch: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Austin Arnett: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Jesus Pinedo: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Ulka Sasaki: $23,000 ($18,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Bartosz Fabinski: $20,000 ($16,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Guido Cannetti: $18,000 ($14,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Devin Powell: $16,000 ($12,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Humberto Bandenay: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Anderson dos Santos: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)