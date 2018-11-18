UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Ponzinibbio Results

UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Ponzinibbio

Nov 17, 2018

Estadio Mary Teran de Weiss

Buenos Aires, Argentina

UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Ponzinibbio Fight Card

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

6,026 – average

UFC Fight Night cards range between 7,900-3,200 points, with an average UFC Fight Night card ranking 5,900

Main Card (FS1/TSN5 – 10:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweights (five rounds):

Neil Magny (21-7, #15 ranked welterweight) vs

Santiago Ponzinibbio (27-3, #10 ranked welterweight) **WINNER VIA KO (PUNCH) – ROUND 4 (2:36)

PERFORMANCE OF THE NIGHT

Featherweights:

Ricardo Lamas (18-7, #8 ranked featherweight) **WINNER VIA TKO (ELBOWS & PUNCHES) – ROUND 3 (4:09)

vs Darren Elkins (25-6, #9 ranked featherweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Khalil Rountree Jr. (8-2, 1 NC, #21 ranked light heavyweight) vs

Johnny Walker (13-3) **WINNER VIA KO (ELBOW & PUNCHES) – ROUND 1 (1:57)

PERFORMANCE OF THE NIGHT

Middleweights:

Cezar Ferreira (14-6, #20 ranked middleweight) vs

Ian Heinisch (11-1) **WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Bantamweights:

Guido Cannetti (8-3, #45 ranked bantamweight) vs

Marlon Vera (11-5-1, #17 ranked bantamweight) **WINNER VIA SUBMISSION (REAR NAKED CHOKE) – ROUND 2 (1:31)

Catchweight (118 lbs):

Cynthia Calvillo (6-1, #8 ranked women’s strawweight) **WINNER VIA SUBMISSION (REAR NAKED CHOKE) – ROUND 1 (4:48)

vs Poliana Botelho (7-1, #10 ranked women’s strawweight)

Prelims (FS1/Fight Network – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweights:

Michel Prazeres (25-2, 28 ranked welterweight) **WINNER VIA SUBMISSION (GUILLOTINE CHOKE) – ROUND 1 (1:02)

vs Bartosz Fabinksi (14-2, #69 ranked welterweight)

Flyweights:

Alexandre Pantoja (19-3, #13 ranked flyweight) **WINNER VIA SUBMISSION (REAR NAKED CHOKE) – ROUND 1 (2:18)

vs Ulka Sasaki (20-5-2, #9 ranked flyweight)

Featherweights:

Humberto Bandenay (14-5, 1 NC, #35 ranked featherweight) vs

Austin Arnett (15-5, #54 ranked featherweight) **WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (29-28, 29-27, 29-27)

Welterweights:

Laureano Staropoli (7-1) **WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

vs Hector Aldana (4-1, #81 ranked welterweight)

FIGHT OF THE NIGHT

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass -7:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights:

Devin Powell (9-3, #52 ranked lightweight) vs

Jesus Pinedo (15-4-1) **WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Featherweights:

Nad Narimani (11-2, #45 ranked featherweight) **WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

vs Anderson dos Santos (20-6)