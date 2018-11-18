Vinatieri busts out funny dance moves in locker room after win (Video)

Colts veteran kicker Adam Vinatieri may be 45 years of age, but he clearly still has it.

Vinatieri has made 15 of 18 field goals he’s attempted this season, and he continues to be as consistent as he’s been throughout his career.

But that’s not all he still has. Vinatieri still has plenty of swagger, which NFL fans learned after the Colts took the Titans to the woodshed on Sunday.

The Colts players celebrated the 38-10 drubbing in the locker room after the game by blasting some rap music and dancing. Vinatieri even joined in on the action, and he appeared to really enjoy himself in doing so. Check out these dance moves.

Finished how we started. 😈 pic.twitter.com/sT5xexFO3F — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 18, 2018

That funny video clip is worth watching multiple times. It’s timeless, just like Vinatieri.