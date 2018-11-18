Watch: Jon Gruden, Derek Carr have heated disagreement on sideline during game

The tension between Raiders head coach and quarterback Derek Carr isn’t going away anytime soon, especially with the team currently having the worst record in the NFL.

Carr has the potential to opt out of his current deal and test the free-agent market next season, and that very well may be the case, as Gruden could look to draft a quarterback, having multiple first-round picks. Gruden essentially inherited Carr, and it’s appearing likely that he’ll want to roll with “his guy,” and to move on from Carr.

For now, though, the two are married to one another, which has resulted in some disagreements on and off the field. Another one took place during Sunday’s game against the Cardinals, when the two were seen arguing on the sideline. It was over a critical third-down play, when Carr elected to force an ill-advised pass down the sideline to running back Jalen Richard, into coverage. The pass fell incomplete, and here’s how Gruden felt about it.