Watch: Josh Richardson ejected for throwing shoe into stands

Heat swingman Josh Richardson was ejected from Sunday’s game against the Lakers for a bizarre reason.

Richardson attempted to throw down a dunk in the fourth quarter of the game at American Airlines Arena, but did not succeed in doing so. He believed he was fouled on the play, and was visibly frustrated afterward. Not only that, his shoe came off, so he complained to an official while holding it.

The Heat swingman then went to the sideline to untie it, but he struggled putting it back on. At that point, he had had enough, so he just launched the shoe into the stands.

Josh Richardson got annoyed that he couldn't put on his shoe and threw it in the stands…gets ejected from the game pic.twitter.com/PD3oCIpuTk — gifdsports (@gifdsports) November 19, 2018

Josh Richardson got a tech for throwing his shoe into the stands 😬 pic.twitter.com/fsqWOpLMI1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 19, 2018

Richardson was assessed a technical foul for his actions, and was promptly ejected from the game.