Watch: Julio Jones delivers crushing hit on Jeff Heath to decleat him

Falcons receiver Julio Jones can catch everything in his vicinity, but he can also lower the boom, as we learned during Sunday’s game against the Cowboys.

Jones really is a quarterback’s best friend, given his catch radius. Matt Ryan knows he can just throw the ball in Jones’ area, and the All-Pro receiver will find it and haul it in.

He can also bail Ryan out, which is what he did on Sunday. Cowboys safety Jeff Heath appeared to have a surefire interception, but Jones prevented that from happening by delivering a huge blow to break up the pass.

That was an ill-advised throw, but Jones bailed Ryan out.

