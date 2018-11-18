Watch: Khalil Mack uses only one hand to send lineman to ground

Bears All-Pro defensive end Khalil Mack showed just how strong he is during Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

Mack, as usual, was a one-man wrecking crew, and he made his presence felt as soon as the game kicked off. He rushed off the edge on one particular play in the second quarter, hoping to get to Kirk Cousins. Vikings left tackle Riley Reiff stood in his way, but not for long, as Mack threw him to the ground using only one hand.

Khalil Mack was born to be a Monster of the Midwaypic.twitter.com/alMJRA4i0d — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) November 19, 2018

Reiff is one of the better tackles in the league, and he weighs 313 pounds, but none of that matters when a player of Mack’s caliber is opposite him.