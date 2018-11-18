Watch: Marshal Yanda caught spitting on Vontaze Burfict during game

The script was essentially flipped during Sunday’s Bengals-Ravens game, as Vontaze Burfict was on the other end of a cheap shot at one point in the AFC North showdown.

Burfict has been known to deliver some controversial hits on his opponents over the years, but Ravens guard Marshal Yanda was the villain on Sunday.

The play in question happened when Burfict was involved in tackling Ravens running back Alex Collins, but did so by hitting him low. That didn’t go over well with Collins’ teammates, as you might imagine. Burfict ended up on the ground at the end of that play, with Yanda standing over him. It was then when he was seen spitting on Burfict, which was pretty gross, and classless.

What's your opinion of this? Watch Marshall Yanda. pic.twitter.com/kNGl92LxzQ — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) November 19, 2018

Yanda will certainly be facing discipline from the league for that gesture, and either a fine or a suspension could be in play here.