Watch: Odell Beckham Jr. mimics Warren Sapp's TD celebration to troll Bucs

Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. busted out a special celebration during Sunday’s game against the Bucs, and he executed it well.

This particular celebration wasn’t obscene or anything of that nature, but it was clever, and it did troll the Bucs in a way.

OBJ caught an eight-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game, and he celebrated by mimicking a celebration done by one of the greatest players in Bucs history. Former Bucs defensive tackle Warren Sapp caught a touchdown pass in September 2003, and he celebrated with a funny dance — jumping around in a circular motion — in the end zone. Beckham recreated that particular celebration after scoring on Sunday.

Here was what Sapp’s touchdown celebration looked like, for comparison purposes.

Odell Beckham Jr. with the Warren Sapp TD celebration. A lot of homage being given to players in the 2000's. #TBvsNYG #Giants pic.twitter.com/sGhb18KpZA — David Tukesbrey🎙 (@DavidTukesbrey) November 18, 2018

Not bad, OBJ.