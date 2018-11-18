Why The Colts Will Score More Than The Other Guys - Titans Edition

Hello, Colts fans. The key to football is to score more points than the other guys.

I know this and you know this, but our friends in the media need something to talk about in order to justify their jobs. Earlier this summer, a certain baseball announcer acknowledged to me that yes, I was right, the team really does just need to score more than the other guys. Yet each time a game rolls around, there he is giving us keys to the game that never include the bit about scoring more than the other guys.

As he is a highly-compensated professional, I figure that the creation of keys that turn no locks must be a growth industry. So now, it’s my turn.

Welcome to Why The Colts Will Score More Than The Other Guys

Who: The Tennessee Titans vs. the Indianapolis Colts.

What: Week 11 of the 2018 NFL season.

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN.

When: 1 PM Eastern, Sunday, November 18th. TV: CBS. Another game, another sterling broadcasting crew, as we are yet again joined up with the fab duo of Andrew Catalon and James Lofton. The NFL hates us.

Why the Colts will score more than the other guys:

1. REG-GIE! REG-GIE! REG-GIE!

Sunday will be a glorious day, as our beloved #87, Reginald F. Wayne, becomes the latest member of the Colts’ Ring Of Honor. Reggie is my favorite Colt of all-time.

But let me pause for a second to mention another former player who will be taking part in Sunday’s festivities, Dallas Clark. Dallas is taking the honor of banging the Colts anvil prior to the game. Tremendous player. Size and speed. To understand his impact, go back and watch the 2006-07 AFCCG and Super Bowl. If you watch closely, you’ll recognize he was such a match up nightmare – whether the ball was coming his way or not – his presence in the slot changed the way defenses played the Colts. But did he even know the Colts existed?

Courtesy of the Star’s Zak Keefer, this right here is hysterical:

It’s hard to fathom a college player at a B1G school not following the NFL, but there you are folks. Hilarious.

Alright, back to Reggie.

The work ethic. The leadership. The flypaper hands. Mr. Dependable. Mr. 3rd Down. Reggie was always there and always delivered.

There’s really nothing more to say here. Reggie, you’re my guy. Thank you for always busting your rear end to make our team better, even if it meant other guys getting more PR than you.

My man.

2. Colts Cheerleader Bailey S.

This season the Colts have pulled a total dick move and made most of their cheer photos unavailable for stuff like this. After several years of pilfering pic for this article, I’d like to think I’m one reason why. Bottom line: Pics or no pics, the Colts really do a crappy job with PR & Marketing. Has it never not been this way? But hey, Build The Shoe Monster!

Anyhow, let’s see what Bailey has been up to.

Nice

Damn.

And for the grand finale…

Hose me down, I’m dead.

Alright, so I talked to QC about this game, and my girl – my baby – says things are gonna go our way on Sunday, and what the Queen says is what goes.

She’s right.

Colts 28, Titans 17