Chiefs-Rams Preview: How to watch online, prediction, analysis

NFL fans are getting excited for what looks to be the game of the year on Monday night.

Unfortunately, the game is not going to be played in front of 100K+ fans at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, as was previously planned. That field currently looks like absolute garbage, given that the field was torn up by a Shakira concert.

So instead, the two teams will square off at the LA Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, and one thing’s for sure: Both offenses will still show up in a big way. MVP candidate Todd Gurley should have a field day against the Chiefs’ 21st-ranked rushing defense, while his counterpart, Kareem Hunt, should fare well against the Rams’ 23rd-ranked run D.

The Rams have a number of high-paid veterans on the defensive side of the ball, but they haven’t played up to expectations. Marcus Peters has been one of the worst cornerbacks in the league this season, and he’ll be going up against his former team, so it figures that Chiefs head coach Andy Reid will find a way to scheme hard against him and exploit Peters’ weaknesses. Not only that, the Chiefs have the weapons on offense to get the Rams defensive linemen in space, which is not where they want to be. Ndamukong Suh and Aaron Donald want to plug the interior of the line and rush opposing quarterbacks, not chase down Kareem Hunt, Tyreek Hill and whoever else is in the Chiefs backfield.

Both teams are loaded with weapons on offense, but we think the more-experienced coaching staff will come out on top in a close one, when it’s all said and done.

Chiefs-Rams Highlights and Fixture Information

Date: Monday, Nov. 19

Time: 8:15 p.m. EST/1:15 a.m. BST (Tuesday, Nov. 20)

Live Stream to Watch Online: NFL Game Pass

TV Info: ESPN

Where to bet legally on Chiefs-Rams in USA: The Chiefs are a very live underdog in this game, currently listed as 3-point underdogs.

Prediction: Chiefs 34, Rams 31