Look: Russell Westbrook's wife Nina gives birth to twin babies, photo shows

Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook missed Saturday’s game against the Suns, and now we know why.

Westbrook missed the game for personal reasons, and we’re now aware of exactly what that perfectly good excuse was. He and his wife, Nina, welcomed a pair of twins — Jordy and Skye — into the world on Saturday.

The great news was announced on Westbrook’s Instagram, via this post.

“11.17.18 ♥️♥️” was the caption that accompanied the post.

View this post on Instagram

11.17.18 ♥️♥️

A post shared by Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) on

Congrats are in order for the sports power couple!

