Monday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Cayman Islands Classic

Quarterfinals, John Gray Gymnasium, John Gray High School, George Town, Cayman Islands

Akron vs. Clemson — Stadium on Facebook, 11 a.m.

Illinois State vs. Georgia — Stadium on Facebook, 1:30 p.m.

St. Bonaventure vs. Georgia State — Stadium on Facebook, 5 p.m.

Boise State vs. Creighton — Stadium on Facebook, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Meyers Tip-Off

Semifinals, Suncoast Credit Union Arena, Florida SouthWestern State College, Fort Meyers, FL

Richmond vs. Loyola (Chicago) — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Boston College vs. Wyoming — FS1, 9 p.m.

Hall of Fame Classic

Semifinals, Sprint Center, Kansas City, MO

Missouri State vs. Nebraska — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Texas Tech vs. USC — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

Legends Classic

Semifinals, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, NY

St. John’s vs. Cal — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Virginia Commonwealth vs. Temple — ESPN3, 9:30 p.m.

Maui Invitational

Quarterfinals, Lahaina Civic Center, Maui, HI

Auburn vs. Xavier — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Duke vs. San Diego State — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Arizona vs. Iowa State — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Gonzaga vs. Illinois — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

MGM Resorts Main Event

Heavyweight Bracket, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

St. Mary’s vs. Utah STate — ESPN3, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona State vs. Mississippi State — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

Canisius at Florida State — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Rutgers — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Coppin State at Rider — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Oneonta at Albany — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Western Michigan at Cincinnati — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Arkansas Pine-Bluff at UMass — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Chicago State at East Tennessee State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Defiance at Oakland — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Carolina A&T at Marshall — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Prairie View A&M at North Carolina-Greensboro — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at Stetson — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Trinity Baptist at Charleston Southern — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

St. Francis (PA) at North Carolina — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Arlington Baptist at Lamar — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Howard at Southern Illinois — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Liberty at Vanderbilt — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Cal Poly at Washington State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington, 9 p.m.

Bethesda at Idaho State — Pluto TV, 9 p.m.

Cal Baptist at Nevada — Stadium on Facebook, 10 p.,m.

Presbyterian at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 11 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Extra — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Women’s

Clemson at Alabama — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Football

B1G Football Coaches Press Conference — Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Coordinators’ Corner — BYUtv, 1 p.m.

B1G Football & Beyond — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Thinking Out Loud — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Football: Inside Slant — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

Curling

European Curling Championships, Tondiraba Ice Hall, Tallinn, Estonia

Sweden vs. Italy — Olympic Channel, 9 a.,m.

Golf

Best Lessons Ever: Wedge Play — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

The Skill Code: Greenside Mastery — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR 120: Hempstead-Miami — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Boston at Charlotte — NBC Sports Boston/Fox Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit — Fox Sports Ohio/Fox Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Philadelphia — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada/Fox Sports Arizona/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Utah at Indiana — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Fox Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Atlanta — Fox Sports Prime Ticket/Fox Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Memphis — Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.

Denver at Milwaukee — Altitude/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at New Orleans — Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada/Fox Sports Oklahoma/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NFL

Monday Night Football, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Rams — ESPN/ESPNews/ESPN Deportes, 8:15 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL PrimeTime — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

The Aftermath — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Monday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access: Monday Night Football Pregame — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Monday Night Kickoff — ESPN, 8 p.m.

NFL Esta Noche — ESPNews/ESPN Deportes, 8 p.m.

NFL Total Access: Endgame — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.

NHL

Buffalo at Pittsburgh — Sportsnet (East/Pacific)/Sportsnet One/MSG Western New York/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Toronto — Fox Sports Ohio/Sportsnet Ontario/TVA Sports, 7 p.m.

Dallas at New York Rangers — Fox Sports Southwest Plus/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Florida at Ottawa — Fox Sports Florida/TSN5/RDSI, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Montreal — NBC Sports Washington//TSN2/RDS, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis — Fox Sports West/Fox Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Nashville — Fox Sports Sun/Fox Sports Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vancouver — TSN3/Sportsnet Pacific, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly: Vegas at Calgary/Winnipeg at Vancouver Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Soccer

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Monday Night Soccer — beIN Sports, 10 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 4 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 4:45 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Fair Game With Kristine Leahy: Melvin Gordon — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SEC Featured — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

SEC Storied: Stacy’s Gift — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:15 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

UEFA Nations League

Matchday 6

League B: Group 1, Eden Aréna, Vršovice, Czech Republic

Czech Republic vs. Slovakia — ESPNews, 2:30 p.m.

League A: Group 1, Veltins-Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany

Germany vs. Netherlands — Univision Deportes, 2:30 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision Deportes, 2 p.m.

Misión Europa — Univision Deportes, 5 p.m.