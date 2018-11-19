Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: LeBron James

Nov 18, 2018; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow (20) guards Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert. 

 

LeBron James – Lakers (vs Miami)

51 points, 19-31 FG, 6 3PTs, 8 rebounds, 3 assists. 2 steals, 1 block

LBJ is starting to turn it on – look out league.

 

