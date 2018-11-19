MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Nov 19/18

July 6, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Israel Adesanya lands a kick against Brad Tavares during the TUF 27 Finale at Pearl Theater. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

 

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Middleweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last  UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 3 1 Robert Whittaker 404
2 2 6 Chris Weidman 317
3 4 5 Kelvin Gastelum 312
4 5 3 Luke Rockhold 295
5 6 2 Yoel Romero 255
6 7 4 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza 241
7 14 7 Israel Adesanya 187.5
8 9 Tim Boetsch 161
9 8 9 Derek Brunson 154
10 10 11 Brad Tavares 153.5
11 12 8 Paulo Costa 120.5
12 11 12 David Branch 112
13 13 Jack Hermansson 110
14 14 13 Antonio Carlos Junior 109
15 16 Dan Kelly 96
16 17 15 Elias Theodorou 94.5
17 18 Gerald Meerschaert 89.5
17 18 14 Uriah Hall 89.5
19 21 Tom Breese 71
20 20 Cezar Ferreira 66.5
20 22 Krzysztof Jotko 66.5
22 23 Omari Akhmedov 61.5
23 24 C.B. Dollaway 56
24 25 Darren Stewart 52.5
25 NR 10 Jared Cannonier 52
26 NR Ian Heinisch 50
26 26 Khalild Murtazaliev 50
28 27 Trevin Giles 47.5
29 28 Jordan Johnson 44.5
30 30 Alessio Di Chirico 36
31 31 Hector Lombard 35
32 29 Jack Marshman 34
33 33 Andrew Sanchez 30
34 34 Oskar Piechota 26.5
35 35 Karl Roberson 25
36 35 Charles Byrd 22.5
36 35 Julian Marquez 22.5
36 35 Markus Perez 22.5
39 39 Antonio Braga Neto 20
40 40 Marvin Vettori 16
41 41 Trevor Smith 14
42 43 Abu Azaitar 5
43 44 Adam Yandiev 0
43 44 John Phillips 0
43 44 Kevin Holland 0
43 44 Tim Williams 0

 

Check back Friday for our welterweight rankings

