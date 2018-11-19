Video of enormous 13-year-old Andy Reid at 'Punt, Pass and Kick' goes viral

Andy Reid appears to be a bit wider than any head coaches in the NFL, and apparently, he was also bigger than his competition.

An old video surfaced during ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” broadcast, showing a 13-year-old Reid at a “Punt, Pass and Kick” competition. It’s unclear how they were able to uncover this gem, but whatever the reason, we want to show it to you.

It shows a young Reid throwing a football — towering over the rest of his opponents. He almost resembles former NFL quarterback Jared Lorenzen, just because of how much larger he was than everyone else.

13-year-old Andy Reid owning the Coliseum punt, pass & kick competition in 1971 pic.twitter.com/luMhRyO00C — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) November 20, 2018

It’s unclear who won the competition, but Reid certainly competed for the “strongest arm” award.