Video of enormous 13-year-old Andy Reid at 'Punt, Pass and Kick' goes viral

Andy Reid appears to be a bit wider than any head coaches in the NFL, and apparently, he was also bigger than his competition.
An old video surfaced during ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” broadcast, showing a 13-year-old Reid at a “Punt, Pass and Kick” competition. It’s unclear how they were able to uncover this gem, but whatever the reason, we want to show it to you.
It shows a young Reid throwing a football — towering over the rest of his opponents. He almost resembles former NFL quarterback Jared Lorenzen, just because of how much larger he was than everyone else.
It’s unclear who won the competition, but Reid certainly competed for the “strongest arm” award.
