Watch: Angry Andy Reid goes nuts arguing awful pass interference call

The officials got off to an awful start in Monday’s Chiefs-Rams game, and Kansas City head coach Andy Reid was none too pleased about it.

It appeared to be a bit one-sided, at least as penalties were concerned. The Chiefs were whistled for nine penalties, for a whopping 92 yards, in the first quarter alone, which made that particular stanza extremely long.

And yet somehow, they were whistled for a tenth one, but it was a bogus call. Pass interference was called in the end zone on third-and-goal, but the ball was tipped at the line. Reid was furious about it as he argued the call with the officials, as you can see below.

Andy Reid going nuts at the refs and even has some words for Jared Goff pic.twitter.com/oLRwcZxYEa — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 20, 2018

Reid did end up challenging the play, which he won, and the call was reversed.