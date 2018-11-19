Watch: Ndamukong Suh gets away with slapping Patrick Mahomes on the head

Ndamukong Suh has done a better job of refraining from getting involved in extracurricular activity/putting cheap shots on his opponents, while Vontaze Burfict has picked up the slack in that area over the past few years.

Suh has been quiet during his tenure in Los Angeles, but he did manage to sneak in a blow to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ head in the first half of Monday’s game.

It happened when Mahomes was scrambling, then took off toward the end zone, attempting to score. Suh came flying in from behind and slapped Mahomes in the head.

Somehow the refs didn't throw a flag on THIS? Classic Ndamukong Suh.

Somehow, no penalty was called on the play. Suh should’ve been ejected for his actions.