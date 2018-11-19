'WWE Raw' Fallout: New 'TLC' Match Set, Braun Injury Update, Rousey Defends, Ambrose Takes Shot At Reigns

Tonight’s episode of WWE Raw featured fallout from Sunday’s Survivor Series PPV, and was a newsworthy event from The Staples Center in Los Angeles.

After suffering a brutal attack at the hands of Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin and Bobby Lashley at the start of Raw, Braun Strowman suffered what WWE.com described as “serious injuries” to his arm after tonight’s injury angle, and Michael Cole noted The Monster Among Men is dealing with a “shattered elbow” following the attack.

It was announced at Survivor Series that Seth Rollins will defend his IC Title against Dean Ambrose at WWE TLC next month, and tensions heated up tonight between Rollins and Ambrose as The Lunatic Fringe continued to play his mind games throughout Raw. At one point, Ambrose landed a serious cheap shot when he said Roman Reigns’ illness is a case of Reigns getting what he deserves.

Raw ended with Ambrose overcoming Rollins after a brief brawl when he hit a low-blow and continued his assault as the show went off the air.

One night after suffering a brutal beatdown at the hands of Charlotte Flair, WWE Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey addressed the crowd in LA and announced she will be facing Nia Jax for the Title at WWE TLC next month. Rousey added when she is finished with Jax at TLC, the next chapter between her and Charlotte Flair will officially begin.

Rousey also said she did not come to Raw in LA for fan sympathy, and instead wanted a fight. This prompted GM Baron Corbin to hit the ring and announce a Title match between Rousey and Mickie James, which Rousey won via an armbar submission.

In other Raw news, the team of Nia Jax and Tamina defeated Bayley and Sasha Banks in a tag team match, Bobby Roode and Chad Gable scored an upset win over AOP, The Lucha House Party defeated The Revival in tag team action, and a new video promo aired for the debuting Lars Sullivan.

Announced for this week’s WWE Smackdown Live is Daniel Bryan kicking off his WWE Title reign, and The New Day vs The Bar and The Big Show in the first-ever Thanksgiving Feast Fight.