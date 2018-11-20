2018 Thanksgiving NFL Game Odds and Predictions

Other than the kick-off and game and the Super Bowl, few dates are as important for NFL betting. The last Thursday of November features the traditional Washington Redskins vs. Dallas Cowboys game. However, this year we also have the Chicago Bears vs. the Detroit Lions. As well as the New Orleans Saints vs. the Atlanta Falcons. Oh, and it’s also Thanksgiving. But there’ll be plenty of time for other traditions. Such as breaking the wish-skin. Or playing Turkey Crime Scene Miami.

Chicago Bears -3.5 (-110)/-200/O 45 (-109)

Detroit Lions 3.5 (-109)/+172/U 45 (-109)

*Odds by GTBets.eu

Mitch Trubisky had three TDs on 355 yards in Chicago’s 34-22 win over Detroit the week before last. Tru also rushed for another touchdown. Trubisky missed Monday practice with an injured shoulder. However, he is expected to play on Thanksgiving. The Lions, conversely, aren’t expected to fare better on the holiday than in their last meeting with the Bears. Checking NFL betting trends, Detroit is 37-39-2 SU on Thanksgiving. Meanwhile, Chicago is 17-15-2 on that very same day. Then again, the Bears are 0-5 in their last five trips to Ford Field. They have lost those games by an average of 8.2 points.

Pick: I’m leaning toward the Lions pulling another home upset as they did against the New England Patriots. Even though it could prove dangerous to fade the red-hot Bears. To be on the safe side you might want to bet on the over. This could be a shootout between Tru and Matt Stafford.

Washington Redskins 7 (-101)/+268/O 40.5 (-109)

Dallas Cowboys -7 (-118)/-328/U 40.5 (-109)

*Odds by GTBets.eu

We all know the Redskins lost Alex Smith for the season. We also know Colt McCoy is projected to start, with Mark Sanchez as backup. Finally, we know Smith was the worst of all QBs with a winning record, stats-wise. Therefore, neither McCoy nor Sanchez have the set the world afire to keep the Skins above .500. With a stout defense keeping points off the board, McCoy only has to do the bare minimum to beat the Boys. His problem, and it’s a big one, is that Dallas’ defense is also as monolithic as it gets. As for the Cowboy’s offense, it barely gets by on Ezekiel Elliott. Although the passing game may have gotten a new lease on life with Amari Cooper.

Pick: The Cowboys have gotten their second wind and are back into playoff contention. The Skins may have not lost a gunslinging QB, but they certainly lost a leader. There’s no denying Alex Smith won games. How? Perhaps he doesn’t even know the answer, but win games he did. Let’s go with the Boys and the points.

Atlanta Falcons 13 (-114)/+500/O 60 (-109)

New Orleans Saints -13 (-104)/-714/U 60 (-109)

*Odds by GTBets.eu

The Falcons offense is overall as good as it’s been in the last three seasons. However, Matt Ryan and Co. only managed 22 points on the Cowboys. And even with the offense firing on all cylinders, the defense is losing games for Atlanta. The Saints’ defense is only slightly better. But in their case, things happen the other way around, with Drew Brees going out there and winning games. Looking at NFL betting trends, New Orleans is 9-0 SU and ATS since losing in Week 1. Their latest victim were the Eagles, whom they butchered 48-7. The Falcons have lost two straight, including the Browns before the Cowboys. Let’s see. The Saints are beating the Super Bowl champs into a pulp, while Atlanta is losing to teams that are mediocre on their good days.

Pick: The New Orleans Saints will win, cover, and the total will go over.